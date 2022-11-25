monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.05% from the stock’s current price.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $373.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 937.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,765,000 after purchasing an additional 199,048 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

