Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $375.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.07 and a 200 day moving average of $412.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $573.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $466,834.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,878 shares in the company, valued at $48,353,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,796 shares of company stock worth $16,370,121 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

