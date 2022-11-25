Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $297.96 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.