Morgan Stanley Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $30.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:HIW opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after buying an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.