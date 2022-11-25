Morgan Stanley Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $30.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after buying an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.