Morgan Stanley Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $45.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 0.5 %

VTR opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

About Ventas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,054,000 after purchasing an additional 780,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.