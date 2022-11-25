Morgan Stanley Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $45.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.
VTR opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
