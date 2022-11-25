Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $587.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $529.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.70. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $438.21 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $494.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

