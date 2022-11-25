Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,394 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.72, for a total transaction of $2,491,649.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,452,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,059,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $246.41 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Morningstar

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

