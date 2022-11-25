Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

MUR opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

