Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 52.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $225.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average of $238.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.