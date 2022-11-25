Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $44,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 392,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 111.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

