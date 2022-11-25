Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

About Citrix Systems

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

