Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $180.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.