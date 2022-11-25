Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

