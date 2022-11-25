Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $3,273,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

CALX opened at $68.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.