Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 1,373.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 670,016 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 108.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Navient by 696.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 273,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Navient Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

