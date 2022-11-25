Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 114.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $436,141.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

