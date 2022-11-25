Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 660,018 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 830,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 476,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,406,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $1,089,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,406,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 904,175 shares of company stock worth $21,049,899 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIX stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

