Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

