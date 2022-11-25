Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 652,483 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.