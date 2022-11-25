Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.