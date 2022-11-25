Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 30.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

