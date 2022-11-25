Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $86.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

