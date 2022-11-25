Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

