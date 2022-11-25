Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,732 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $48,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $11,905,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 462,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 395,331 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 344,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -280.57 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

