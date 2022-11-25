Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 418.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 312.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Energizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Energizer Announces Dividend

NYSE ENR opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.