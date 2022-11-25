Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

