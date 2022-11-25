Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,091,000 after buying an additional 210,415 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 534.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $47.46 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

