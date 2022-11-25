Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after buying an additional 170,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after buying an additional 823,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after buying an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NLOK stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

