Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

