Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IBOC opened at $52.08 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

