Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 180,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,602 shares of company stock worth $173,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NUS. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

