Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,838 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,683.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

