Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,576,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,754,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,053,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,662,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

ESAB stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

