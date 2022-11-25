Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.27. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.90.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
