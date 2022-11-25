Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 396,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

OMC stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.