Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

NYSE:AVY opened at $193.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $221.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

