Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $38.02 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.