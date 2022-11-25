Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,726.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $190.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.