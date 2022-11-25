Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $124.84 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

