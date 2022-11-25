Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $11.02 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

