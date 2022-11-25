Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MTX opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. CL King cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

