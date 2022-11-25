Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 23.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 31.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 69,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after buying an additional 2,909,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

NYSE CDE opened at $3.41 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $958.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

