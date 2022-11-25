Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,654 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 19.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 932,632 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dana by 90.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 842,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $17.80 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

