Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $116.19 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.