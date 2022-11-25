Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Progyny by 13.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 6.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $2,288,861.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

