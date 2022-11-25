Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,890 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 179.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 110.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAFD opened at $34.81 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

