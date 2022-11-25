Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.3 %

ALX opened at $244.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.67. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.96 and a twelve month high of $274.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.30.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

ALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

