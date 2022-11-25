Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,679 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,552,000 after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

