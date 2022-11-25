Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 743 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

