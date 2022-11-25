Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 84,750 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,750 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 293,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 51.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,259 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.69. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

